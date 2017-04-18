Four sentenced in Madison/Rankin coun...

Four sentenced in Madison/Rankin counterfeit ring

Tuesday Apr 4

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced Tuesday that Tonnie Carroll, Brenda Cross, Sylvester Anderson and Andre McClain plead guilty to Racketeering for their involvement in a counterfeiting ring that was operating in the metro area. In August of 2015, the Madison Police Department began an investigation into a ring of individuals that were passing counterfeit United States currency to retail establishments in Madison.

