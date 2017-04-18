Four sentenced in Madison/Rankin counterfeit ring

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced Tuesday that Tonnie Carroll, Brenda Cross, Sylvester Anderson and Andre McClain plead guilty to Racketeering for their involvement in a counterfeiting ring that was operating in the metro area. In August of 2015, the Madison Police Department began an investigation into a ring of individuals that were passing counterfeit United States currency to retail establishments in Madison.

