Four sentenced in Madison/Rankin counterfeit ring
Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced Tuesday that Tonnie Carroll, Brenda Cross, Sylvester Anderson and Andre McClain plead guilty to Racketeering for their involvement in a counterfeiting ring that was operating in the metro area. In August of 2015, the Madison Police Department began an investigation into a ring of individuals that were passing counterfeit United States currency to retail establishments in Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 17
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 12
|Used and Happy
|23
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC