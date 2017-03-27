Plane crash claims life of Hatley pilot, passenger
A single-engine piston aircraft bound for Madison crashed Tuesday morning approximately a half-mile south of the Monroe County Airport. The plane took off from the airport at 6:15 a.m. but never made it to its destination.
