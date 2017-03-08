Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jeff...

Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jefferson Parish human-trafficking case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Pierre Braddy, 28, of Jackson, Miss., pictured left, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in an April 2015 human-trafficking case in Jefferson Parish. Braddy's codefendant, 30-year-old Willard Anthony of Madison, Miss., seen right, received a mandatory life sentence in December after a jury found him guilty in the crimes, according to the Jefferson Parish DA's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16) 5 hr Smith123 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
The Oscar Awards Tue ThomasA 2
News Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union Workers Hav... Mar 7 CodeTalker 39
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mar 6 Hostis Publicus 22
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mar 4 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC