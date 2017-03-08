Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jefferson Parish human-trafficking case
Pierre Braddy, 28, of Jackson, Miss., pictured left, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in an April 2015 human-trafficking case in Jefferson Parish. Braddy's codefendant, 30-year-old Willard Anthony of Madison, Miss., seen right, received a mandatory life sentence in December after a jury found him guilty in the crimes, according to the Jefferson Parish DA's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|5 hr
|Smith123
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|The Oscar Awards
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union Workers Hav...
|Mar 7
|CodeTalker
|39
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 6
|Hostis Publicus
|22
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 4
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC