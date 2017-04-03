3 On Your Side Investigates: Moving Out

3 On Your Side Investigates: Moving Out

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

When Kenneth Calvin landed a job at Nissan's Canton plant, he could have chosen anywhere in the metro to live. "Even though I can probably afford to live in Madison, it still comes with a premium," said Calvin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Ronwua13 20,944
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Fri ThomasA 2
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 6 Mabel Allen 4
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms Apr 6 Katrina21 1
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 6 Supervisors Pleased 16
Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 17
News Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union Workers Hav... Mar 31 USAUSAUSA 41
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 08 at 7:33PM CDT

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC