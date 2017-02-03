Term-limited Mississippi governor mov...

Term-limited Mississippi governor moves campaign cash to PAC

20 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has cleaned out his campaign fund and put most of the money into a political action committee. The Republican can't seek a third term in 2019 and has said he has no ambition to seek other statewide offices.

