Multiple structures damaged in downtown Hattiesburg./Photo credit: WDAM
Four people are dead after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Forrest County coroner's office. The death toll is expected to rise, and multiple injuries have been reported in the area, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC