Darrah Williams' lengthy criminal his...

Darrah Williams' lengthy criminal history

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

MSNewsNow has dug deeper into the criminal history of the man police are calling a serial burglar. Forty-nine-year-old Darrah Williams was arrested and charged in connection with the Ridgeland Renaissance burglaries Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Thu yep 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Thots Jan 25 I_m55S 1
Thank The Creator Jan 19 truth hurts 2
mlk day Jan 16 Thomas A 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
Jackson Mississippi Denny's Jan 15 Lord bless you 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC