3 On Your Side Investigates: What's in the Water?
Nearly two years ago, a lead scare in the Capital City revealed nearly one out of every four homes had lead levels that exceeded what the EPA calls "safe" for adults. That revelation led to hundreds in the metro testing water in their homes to see if their pipes also carried the poison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK!
|16 hr
|RASTUS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
|you so black
|Feb 3
|yo yo swagg friend
|2
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|Feb 3
|Joker123
|4
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC