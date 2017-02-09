3 On Your Side Investigates: What's i...

3 On Your Side Investigates: What's in the Water?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Nearly two years ago, a lead scare in the Capital City revealed nearly one out of every four homes had lead levels that exceeded what the EPA calls "safe" for adults. That revelation led to hundreds in the metro testing water in their homes to see if their pipes also carried the poison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK! 16 hr RASTUS 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Buck Rohde 20,817
Special Needs Children Feb 4 angel eyes 2
you so black Feb 3 yo yo swagg friend 2
Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16) Feb 3 Joker123 4
Two spell one captain Jan 29 You you 2
News Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man Jan 27 Izzy-_- 11
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC