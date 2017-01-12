Wrong way driver on I-55 causes 4-car accident, one death
An accident around 10:30 Wednesday night left one person dead and blocked all northbound lanes of I-55 near the Colony Park exit for nearly two hours. Madison Police received a call just after 10:15 that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55.
