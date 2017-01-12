Telephone scam using Madison Fire Department's phone number
The Madison Police Department received information about a phone scam to solicit money from the public that is happening in the Madison area. The person or persons committing this scam is using the City of Madison Fire Department's phone number, 601-856-4354.
