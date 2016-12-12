Gophers receive oral commitment from Mississippi lineman
After a long conversation with my mom & family I have decided to further my education at the University of Minnesota #GoGophers a 1 2i #Ski-U-Mah pic.twitter.com/HexhKXLPDY At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Terry attended Tyler Junior College and had offers from East Carolina and Southern Mississippi. The Madison, Miss., native will have two years of eligibility remaining once he enrolls at Minnesota.
