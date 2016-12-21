Former Louisville lineman Jimmie Terry will join Gophers
The Gophers football team landed another junior college lineman Monday, when JimmieTerry, an offensive tackle from Tyler Junior College, announced his verbal commitment. The 6-4, 330-pound Terry is a consensus three-star recruit who began his college career at Louisville, redshirting in 2014, before transferring to junior college with plans to land with another major college program.
