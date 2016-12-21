Former Louisville lineman Jimmie Terr...

Former Louisville lineman Jimmie Terry will join Gophers

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Star Tribune

The Gophers football team landed another junior college lineman Monday, when JimmieTerry, an offensive tackle from Tyler Junior College, announced his verbal commitment. The 6-4, 330-pound Terry is a consensus three-star recruit who began his college career at Louisville, redshirting in 2014, before transferring to junior college with plans to land with another major college program.

