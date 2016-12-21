First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes part of Old Canton Road in Madison
Water service has been restored to Madison's Charlestown Subdivision, but residents should continue to boil water until further notice. Old Canton Road construction caused a leak in an eight-inch waterline at the entrance to Charlestown subdivision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson MS Fire dept And WMPR 90.1 Give back to...
|Fri
|Gustav
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Weathervision
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Dec 21
|Tony
|1
|Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13)
|Dec 20
|nonofyourbusiness16
|95
|hope home for girls?
|Dec 19
|JAMES
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|God-fearing
|2,037
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC