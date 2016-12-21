First Alert Traffic: Water line break...

First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes part of Old Canton Road in Madison

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Water service has been restored to Madison's Charlestown Subdivision, but residents should continue to boil water until further notice. Old Canton Road construction caused a leak in an eight-inch waterline at the entrance to Charlestown subdivision.

