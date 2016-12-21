MHP vehicle struck by driver under the influence
MADISON, MS - A trooper, stranded motorist and others assisting the motorist were unharmed after a vehicle slammed into the back of the trooper's patrol vehicle early Sunday morning. Corporal Brandon Fortenberry, with MHP, says the incident happened at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on I-55 north in Madison.
