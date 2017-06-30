Suboxone clinic coming to Madison
A company offering recovery services for people who are suffering from opioid addiction hopes to open in Jefferson County next month. Groups: Recover Together offers counseling and medically assisted treatment using suboxone, aimed at helping people break their addiction in 18 to 24 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacey Turner
|3 hr
|Mike
|12
|meth heads
|7 hr
|Ddc
|2
|new recipe
|Wed
|bert and ernie
|1
|best guys to have sex with in Madison (Sep '13)
|Wed
|big and red
|45
|Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Snack
|8
|Top 10 things we learned today:
|Tue
|Jack Handy
|15
|Madison free press
|Jul 3
|Madison free press
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC