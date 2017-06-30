Suboxone clinic coming to Madison

Suboxone clinic coming to Madison

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A company offering recovery services for people who are suffering from opioid addiction hopes to open in Jefferson County next month. Groups: Recover Together offers counseling and medically assisted treatment using suboxone, aimed at helping people break their addiction in 18 to 24 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacey Turner 3 hr Mike 12
meth heads 7 hr Ddc 2
new recipe Wed bert and ernie 1
best guys to have sex with in Madison (Sep '13) Wed big and red 45
Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16) Tue Snack 8
Top 10 things we learned today: Tue Jack Handy 15
Madison free press Jul 3 Madison free press 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC