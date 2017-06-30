NARFE Chapter 381 to meet in Madison ...

NARFE Chapter 381 to meet in Madison for July

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

The meeting will be at noon July 11 at Ponderosa, 327 Clifty Drive. The group will begin with lunch and follow up with a business meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show ya real pics: 16 hr SuperFan 2
Top 10 things we learned today: Thu you are the weake... 13
News Man faces drug charges Thu american badass 4
I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13) Jun 28 Jack32670 25
Fight at the Dattilo reunion Jun 27 Shwettyballz 6
Ray ray chapman Jun 27 Runboy 3
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam Jun 26 SuperFan 68
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC