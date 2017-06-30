Edmonds hydro takes third in Indiana

Edmonds hydro takes third in Indiana

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: My Edmonds

In the first race of the 2017 hydroplane season, Miss J&D Hydraulics, based in Edmonds, was able to garner third place in the final heat of the Madison Regatta. The race was won by Andrew Tate, winner of last year's Seattle race, driving the Delta/Realtrac hydroplane.

Madison, IN

