Vaughns celebrate 60th anniversary
Don and Martha Vaughn of Madison celebrated their 60th anniversary June 15. The couple married June 15, 1957, in Carrollton, Ky. Mr. Vaughn is a former mortician and salesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 things we learned today:
|6 hr
|you are the weake...
|13
|Man faces drug charges
|9 hr
|american badass
|4
|I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Jack32670
|25
|Show ya real pics:
|Wed
|Beech4Life
|1
|Fight at the Dattilo reunion
|Tue
|Shwettyballz
|6
|Ray ray chapman
|Tue
|Runboy
|3
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|Jun 26
|SuperFan
|68
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC