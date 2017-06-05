Tour gives city's historic alleys a M...

Tour gives city's historic alleys a Main Street billing

MULE POWER: Mules pull a trolley through the alleys of downtown Madison during a tour of the historic district on Saturday. The tour focused on the alleys that are seldom visited.

