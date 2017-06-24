Student News - June 24, 2017

Student News - June 24, 2017

Saturday Jun 24

Clark Collier, a 2013 Madison Consolidated High School graduate, received the Butler University Political Leadership Award during an April ceremony. The award honors a student who has demonstrated outstanding political leadership outside the classroom.

