Smiths celebrate 60th anniversary

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Madison Courier

Charles W. and Carolyn Winkel Smith of Madison will celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday. They were married June 15, 1957, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Madison on the 30th anniversary of the bride's parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Winkel.

