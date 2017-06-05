Rumor Has it
Music will return to the Broadway Fountain this weekend with the first event in the 2017 Music in the Park series. Southern Indiana cover band, The Rumors, will perform as the concert's headliners at 7 p.m. Friday at the fountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
