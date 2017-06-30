Rices celebrate 55th anniversary

Thursday Jun 29

James "Jim" and Paullette Morgan Rice of Madison will celebrate their 55th anniversary today. The couple exchanged vows June 29, 1962 at First Baptist Church.

