Raymond Leroy Mullikin

Survivors include his wife, Judy Mullikin; son, Ronald Mullikin of North Vernon; daughter, Patricia Hendershot of Vernon; brothers, Roderick Mullikin and Billy Joe Mullikin, all of North Vernon; sisters, Helen Augustin of Madison and Betty Lou Ritchie of North Vernon; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at AMVETS Post 7 in North Vernon.

