Raymond Leroy Mullikin
Survivors include his wife, Judy Mullikin; son, Ronald Mullikin of North Vernon; daughter, Patricia Hendershot of Vernon; brothers, Roderick Mullikin and Billy Joe Mullikin, all of North Vernon; sisters, Helen Augustin of Madison and Betty Lou Ritchie of North Vernon; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at AMVETS Post 7 in North Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|Fri
|I rod
|66
|Madison's Hottest Men
|Wed
|I rod
|15
|Ray ray chapman
|Jun 21
|Yolo
|1
|ronnie reed (May '11)
|Jun 20
|Anonymous
|3
|Heather Vest (Sep '14)
|Jun 20
|Beech4life
|15
|adult fun
|Jun 19
|?
|12
|Kay and Carl Thorne
|Jun 19
|brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC