Ohio River Sweep looks for volunteers

Ohio River Sweep looks for volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Madison Courier

The Ohio River Sweep will be held Saturday with locations throughout the area. The river clean-up event will begin with participants gathering at the Madison Regatta judges' stand near Vaughn Drive and West Street at 8 a.m. Jefferson County River Sweep Coordinator Stephanie Hellmann asks volunteers to wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toed shoes not flip flops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Vest (Sep '14) 6 hr Beech4life 15
adult fun 16 hr ? 12
Kay and Carl Thorne 22 hr brian 1
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam 23 hr SuperFan 64
Mike Taylor, Auctioneer, from Madison/Lexington... (Jun '16) Mon JacquiJ 3
Top 10 things we learned today: Sun Pawn in the game 11
Kaycee Jun 17 Beech4life 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC