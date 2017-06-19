Ohio River Sweep looks for volunteers
The Ohio River Sweep will be held Saturday with locations throughout the area. The river clean-up event will begin with participants gathering at the Madison Regatta judges' stand near Vaughn Drive and West Street at 8 a.m. Jefferson County River Sweep Coordinator Stephanie Hellmann asks volunteers to wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toed shoes not flip flops.
