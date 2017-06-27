New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties

New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Saturday, titled New Ivy Tech VP has Terre Haute ties. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Ivy Tech Community College has named two vice presidents of operations as part of its new organizational structure. Michelle Simmons will serve as vice president of operations in the North, and Kathleen Mote will serve as vice president of operations in the South which includes Ivy Tech-Wabash Valley in Vigo County.

nepo man

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Sunday
Nepotism.
