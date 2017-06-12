Modroto tilt trucks are now made with HPDE
The high-density polyethylene plastic is designed to safely bounce back from sharp blows and heavy loads without cracking or distorting. Recycling product manufacturer Modroto , Madison, Indiana, is now offering its entire line of tilt trucks in 100 percent virgin, high-density polyethylene plastic as standard at no extra charge.
