Man faces drug charges
A Madison resident remains jailed on drug charges after a detective noticed the man who had a lifetime license suspension driving a vehicle in a parking lot and later located drugs in the vehicle. Bradley M. Randall, 35, faces two Level 3 felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony counts of possession of a narcotic drug and operating a motor vehicle after a lifetime suspension and a Level 6 felony count of possession of a hypodermic needle.
