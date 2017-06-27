Man faces drug charges

Man faces drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison resident remains jailed on drug charges after a detective noticed the man who had a lifetime license suspension driving a vehicle in a parking lot and later located drugs in the vehicle. Bradley M. Randall, 35, faces two Level 3 felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony counts of possession of a narcotic drug and operating a motor vehicle after a lifetime suspension and a Level 6 felony count of possession of a hypodermic needle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fight at the Dattilo reunion 3 hr Shwettyballz 6
Madison's Hottest Men 5 hr Kayla 19
Ray ray chapman 9 hr Runboy 3
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam Mon SuperFan 68
I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13) Mon Beech4Life 24
Top 10 things we learned today: Mon Beech4Life 12
Miss Madison aka Home street Bank moved to Seat... Sun Hydro fan 9
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC