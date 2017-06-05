Kroger employee charged with theft of cash from store
A Madison woman faces a felony charge after allegedly taking more than $8,000 in cash from her employer beginning in April. Brooklynn N. Phillips, 20, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal conversion.
