Kroger employee charged with theft of cash from store

A Madison woman faces a felony charge after allegedly taking more than $8,000 in cash from her employer beginning in April. Brooklynn N. Phillips, 20, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal conversion.

