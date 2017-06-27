Katie Browning '18 is 2017's Miss Mad...

Katie Browning '18 is 2017's Miss Madison Regatta

21 hrs ago Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Katie Browning, a rising senior at DePauw University, is the winner of the 2017 Miss Madison Regatta Scholarship Pageant. The winner of the competition represents the longtime tradition of Regatta boat races, which take place over Independence Day weekend on the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana, and receives the $2,500 Sarah Morgan Humanitarian Scholarship.

