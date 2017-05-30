He ordered food to go ... to jail
A Madison man remains jailed on a drug charge after police saw him at a hilltop restaurant and were aware of an active warrant for his arrest. Aubrey Shane Jackson II, 35, faces a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
