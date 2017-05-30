He ordered food to go ... to jail

He ordered food to go ... to jail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison man remains jailed on a drug charge after police saw him at a hilltop restaurant and were aware of an active warrant for his arrest. Aubrey Shane Jackson II, 35, faces a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daniel steelman 8 min Willing to try 9
Speed limits on hwy 56/62 in Hanover 1 hr Kenny 3
Miss Madison aka Home street Bank moved to Seat... 5 hr Wade Phillips 7
$7 to get into State Park in Indiana 12 hr Barry 3
Madison's Hottest Men 13 hr Kelly Blue 9
Ray Ray Chapman 13 hr Susan 39
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam Thu Jason rinsler 36
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC