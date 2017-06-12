Four more entries in the 2017 Miss Ma...

Four more entries in the 2017 Miss Madison Pageant

Friday Jun 9

The 2017 Miss Madison Scholarship Pageant officials announced four more contestants for the event, which will be held on June 26. Contestants Emry Schnell, Macy Taylor, Trisha Thurston and Karrington True join Courtney Ayler, Mariah Franklin, Mallorie Mayer and Shavonne Resendiz as the young women vie for the crown. Officials have extended the deadline to apply for the pageant until June 14, or until all of the 15 spaces have been filled.

