Four more entries in the 2017 Miss Madison Pageant
The 2017 Miss Madison Scholarship Pageant officials announced four more contestants for the event, which will be held on June 26. Contestants Emry Schnell, Macy Taylor, Trisha Thurston and Karrington True join Courtney Ayler, Mariah Franklin, Mallorie Mayer and Shavonne Resendiz as the young women vie for the crown. Officials have extended the deadline to apply for the pageant until June 14, or until all of the 15 spaces have been filled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|7 hr
|Arnold Schwarzene...
|51
|Heather Vest (Sep '14)
|19 hr
|GotEm
|12
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Sun
|Informant hateraid
|40
|Gays in the closet that refuse to admit
|Sat
|Tampons R Us
|12
|Top 10 things we learned today:
|Jun 10
|Trumps Little Wie...
|6
|KDH rescue
|Jun 9
|Passerby
|1
|Madison's Hottest Men
|Jun 9
|lostnwondering
|11
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC