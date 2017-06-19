Field completed for Miss Madison Scholarship Pageant

The 2017 Miss Madison Scholarship Pageant officials announced four more contestants for the event, which will be held on June 26. Contestants Katie Browning, Stephanie Eaglin, Hannah Shaffer and Sarelia Rios-Garcia join Courtney Ayler, Mariah Franklin, Mallorie Mayer, Shavonne Resendiz, Emry Schnell, Macy Taylor, Trisha Thurston and Karrington True as the young women vie for the crown. The pageant, sponsored by Blush on Main, is open to young women between the ages of 18 and 26. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on June 26 at North Madison Christian Church.

