Envision charts progress; looks toward future
Leaders of Envision Jefferson County will celebrate their successes over the past two years and look toward the future during an event next week. Envision's eight-month visioning process began in early 2014, including public meetings that generated more than 1,500 ideas for community projects from more than 400 participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Jack32670
|25
|Man faces drug charges
|1 hr
|Christian
|2
|Madison's Hottest Men
|2 hr
|Christian
|22
|Show ya real pics:
|2 hr
|Beech4Life
|1
|Fight at the Dattilo reunion
|23 hr
|Shwettyballz
|6
|Ray ray chapman
|Tue
|Runboy
|3
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|Mon
|SuperFan
|68
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC