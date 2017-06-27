Envision charts progress; looks towar...

Envision charts progress; looks toward future

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Courier

Leaders of Envision Jefferson County will celebrate their successes over the past two years and look toward the future during an event next week. Envision's eight-month visioning process began in early 2014, including public meetings that generated more than 1,500 ideas for community projects from more than 400 participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13) 1 hr Jack32670 25
News Man faces drug charges 1 hr Christian 2
Madison's Hottest Men 2 hr Christian 22
Show ya real pics: 2 hr Beech4Life 1
Fight at the Dattilo reunion 23 hr Shwettyballz 6
Ray ray chapman Tue Runboy 3
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam Mon SuperFan 68
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC