Eight hope for Jefferson County Fair Queen title

FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES: The 2017 Jefferson County 4-H Fair Queen contestants recently posed for a photo with 2016 winner Hope Storie, center. This year's queen hopefuls are, left to right, Autumn Hardy, Morgan Foxworthy, Annamae Harmon, Storie, Miranda Bowyer, Mikeala Kelley and Abigail Stidham.

