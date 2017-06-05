Community Foundation opens fall grant cycle
The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County opened its annual Fall Competitive Grants Cycle this week. Online applications will be accepted until noon on Aug. 4. Competitive grants are made possible by Flexible Community Funds and Field of Interest Funds.
