Channel Nine's Matt Callander diagnosed with brain cancer

'It's the worst brain cancer you can get': Veteran sports journalist and father-of-four diagnosed with incurable disease uses last months to raise funds for research The family and friends of Channel Nine footy great Matt Callander have rallied around him as he battles brain cancer. Mr Callander has been the head of Rugby League at Channel Nine for 10 years and is the son of famous racing journalist, Ken Callander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.