Break-in report leads to drug arrests

Three people remain incarcerated on drug and drug-related charges after a concerned resident called authorities to report that the trio appeared to be trying to enter a business on Main Street early Tuesday morning. Keisha Canada, 21, of Seymour, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

