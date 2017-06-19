Break-in report leads to drug arrests
Three people remain incarcerated on drug and drug-related charges after a concerned resident called authorities to report that the trio appeared to be trying to enter a business on Main Street early Tuesday morning. Keisha Canada, 21, of Seymour, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison's Hottest Men
|18 hr
|I rod
|15
|Ray ray chapman
|23 hr
|Yolo
|1
|ronnie reed (May '11)
|Tue
|Hnmarksberry
|3
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|Tue
|SuperFan
|65
|Heather Vest (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Beech4life
|15
|adult fun
|Mon
|?
|12
|Kay and Carl Thorne
|Jun 19
|brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC