Bill McCubbin awarded 2017 Jon Menke Award
Bill McCubbin, left, is congratulated by Madison Clerk-treasurer Rick Berry after being selected as this year's recipient of the Jon Menke Award for Military Service. McCubbin served in the Navy during World War II.
