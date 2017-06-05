Bill McCubbin awarded 2017 Jon Menke ...

Bill McCubbin awarded 2017 Jon Menke Award

Bill McCubbin, left, is congratulated by Madison Clerk-treasurer Rick Berry after being selected as this year's recipient of the Jon Menke Award for Military Service. McCubbin served in the Navy during World War II.

