Arts Alliance offers unusual downtown canvas for artists

The Madison Area Arts Alliance is looking for help transforming an ordinary part of the urban landscape into something much more. The Switch Box Project will revamp seven plain electrical boxes along Main Street into public pieces of art, designed by local creators.

