Weekend storms cause at least 3 small Indiana tornadoes

One of the EF-1 tornadoes with winds about 95 mph hit the small Clinton County community of Forest, badly damaging its volunteer fire station. No serious injuries were reported in the area about 40 miles north of Indianapolis A similar tornado hit Saturday evening near the Ohio River city of Madison.

