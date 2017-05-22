Websters to celebrate 50th anniversary

Everett C. and Mary L. Schaefer Webster of Madison will celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, May 27. The couple exchanged vows May 27, 1967 in Dearborn County. Mr. Webster retired as a brakeman for Conrail Railroad.He is originally from Eminence, Ky.

