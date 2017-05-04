Traffic stop leads to man's drug arrest
A Madison man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop earlier this week after police noticed a vehicle with an expired license plate. Frank Christopher Rush, 34, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Ray Chapman
|6 hr
|Hes a pos
|18
|Madison's Hottest Men
|20 hr
|Stillcrushing
|1
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|20 hr
|Snitchesgetstitches
|32
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|Fri
|Hopper
|16
|Eric Short
|Fri
|Wallow
|4
|trisha hatfield (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Sheadopwhor
|12
|sarah knight (May '15)
|Fri
|-BOSSBITCH-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC