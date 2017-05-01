Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 on d...

Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 on drug charges

Alyssa L. Pike, 25, Devin Hebner, 18, and Dillon A. M. Youngblood, 25, each face on Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. At 2:25 a.m. Madison patrolman Shawn Scudder observed a suspicious 2003 tan Chevy on Lanier Drive.

