Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 on drug charges
Alyssa L. Pike, 25, Devin Hebner, 18, and Dillon A. M. Youngblood, 25, each face on Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. At 2:25 a.m. Madison patrolman Shawn Scudder observed a suspicious 2003 tan Chevy on Lanier Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Frisque (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Been there
|25
|Ray Ray Chapman
|2 hr
|Hes a pos
|13
|Walnut Street whacker
|3 hr
|Deringet
|6
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|3 hr
|Deringet
|26
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Kenny Kyle
|8
|Anyone having problems with Child Support?
|Mon
|Lauren
|5
|Bigger girls
|Sun
|lookingaround
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC