Student News - May 13, 2017

Clay A. Brawner of Madison has been named to the dean's list at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for the winter quarter of the 2016-17 school year. Brawner, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, is the son of David and Jessica Brawner.

