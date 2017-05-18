Special city council members declare ...

Special city council members declare free student swim at Crystal Beach on July 8

Wednesday May 17

COUNCIL FOR A DAY: Six Madison Consolidated High School students participated in the annual Student Government Day by shadowing city officials Tuesday. Pictured, front row from left, is Clate Winters, Jaleesa Elliott, Heidi Everett, Casey Williams, Nyla Dugle and Taylor Strouse.

