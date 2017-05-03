Some changes as Farmer's Market set to begin summer schedule
Farmers' Market Manager Ben Goldman told the Madison City Council on Tuesday that the market is preparing to begin its full schedule for the year. Goldman said the market is currently open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, but additional days of Tuesdays and Thursdays will be added when more fruits and vegetables are ready.
