Some changes as Farmer's Market set t...

Some changes as Farmer's Market set to begin summer schedule

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Farmers' Market Manager Ben Goldman told the Madison City Council on Tuesday that the market is preparing to begin its full schedule for the year. Goldman said the market is currently open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, but additional days of Tuesdays and Thursdays will be added when more fruits and vegetables are ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber 8 hr Greg 27
Ray Ray Chapman 14 hr laura 14
Walnut Street whacker 20 hr lick my nuts 7
Ashley Frisque (Dec '15) Tue Been there 25
art dunnnnnn (Jun '16) May 1 Kenny Kyle 8
Anyone having problems with Child Support? May 1 Lauren 5
Bigger girls Apr 30 lookingaround 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC