Renewing Our Respect for Fallen Warriors

Renewing Our Respect for Fallen Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Madison Courier

Pieces of the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse were carefully removed Tuesday to prepare for the installation of a new monument this summer by the Jefferson County Veterans' Council. A crew from Gilpin Monuments removed heavy pieces of stone with a large crane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16) 3 hr Lge 4
David hughes 21 hr I know 1
Ray Ray Chapman 23 hr John 24
Stephanie Richardson (Feb '12) Mon Fred 30
Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber Mon Mary 41
KKK in Madison Sun Joey 1
Madison's Hottest Men Sun Would eat him up 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC