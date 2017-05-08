Renewing Our Respect for Fallen Warriors
Pieces of the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse were carefully removed Tuesday to prepare for the installation of a new monument this summer by the Jefferson County Veterans' Council. A crew from Gilpin Monuments removed heavy pieces of stone with a large crane.
