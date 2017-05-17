Philip Hamilton

Philip Hamilton

14 hrs ago

Philip will be missed by his daughter, Deborah J. Hamilton Shelton of Madison; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Hamilton of North Vernon. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday by Pastor Ron Lee at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.

