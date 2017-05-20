On the record a " May 20
Roberto Mendoza, 26, Madison, operating while never having received a driver's license, $2,605 bond, 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Report of a man who jumped off the Rockford Bridge in the East Fork White River, 7100 block of North County Road 760E, Seymour, 6:56 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cer
|6 hr
|Just curious
|1
|Madison sucks and full of drugs (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Beech4Life
|35
|2nd st. fire (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Beech4Life
|7
|First move out of Southern California, to Madis...
|Sat
|WTF
|2
|Hit and run Mexicans
|Sat
|WTF
|10
|darrin long
|Sat
|you are the weake...
|1
|Keeping Madison safe from Melton Drug Dealers (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Beech4Life
|26
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC