On the record a " May 20

On the record a " May 20

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Tribune

Roberto Mendoza, 26, Madison, operating while never having received a driver's license, $2,605 bond, 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Report of a man who jumped off the Rockford Bridge in the East Fork White River, 7100 block of North County Road 760E, Seymour, 6:56 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cer 6 hr Just curious 1
Madison sucks and full of drugs (Apr '10) 8 hr Beech4Life 35
2nd st. fire (Apr '10) 8 hr Beech4Life 7
First move out of Southern California, to Madis... Sat WTF 2
Hit and run Mexicans Sat WTF 10
darrin long Sat you are the weake... 1
Keeping Madison safe from Melton Drug Dealers (Jun '14) Fri Beech4Life 26
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC